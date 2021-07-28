Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Marquel Dismuke

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Marquel Dismuke

6-2, 215 • Senior • Safety

Few current Huskers have seen as much as Dismuke, who is running it back for a sixth college season.

The mainstay at safety has started 20 consecutive games and is coming off an honorable-mention All-Big Ten campaign in which the hard-hitting defender posted 47 tackles.

Dismuke, from Los Angeles, was once part of the short-lived “Calibraska” push, and has since become a clear leader of the Blackshirts and mentor to a younger wave of defensive backs waiting for their chance.

He’ll get plenty of love from teammates if he collects his first career interception this fall.

