Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Oliver Martin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Oliver Martin

6-1, 200 • Junior • Wide receiver

Offseason performance testing confirmed what Nebraska players and coaches knew last fall — that Martin is among the best athletes on the team.

The well-traveled former four-star prospect who has suited up for Michigan and Iowa is the Huskers’ No. 1 vertical jumper (40 inches) and one of their most explosive players overall.

He started the final four games of 2020 and returned punts after gaining eligibility in November.

Martin, a walk-on last year, is as smooth as he is versatile within an overhauled position group starving for consistent production. His ascent could come quickly.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.