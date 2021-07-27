 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Oliver Martin
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Oliver Martin

Oliver Martin

Oliver Martin, right, started his college career at Michigan, then transferred to Iowa, and is now at Nebraska.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 14 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights receiver Oliver Martin.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Oliver Martin

6-1, 200 • Junior • Wide receiver

Offseason performance testing confirmed what Nebraska players and coaches knew last fall — that Martin is among the best athletes on the team.

The well-traveled former four-star prospect who has suited up for Michigan and Iowa is the Huskers’ No. 1 vertical jumper (40 inches) and one of their most explosive players overall.

He started the final four games of 2020 and returned punts after gaining eligibility in November.

Martin, a walk-on last year, is as smooth as he is versatile within an overhauled position group starving for consistent production. His ascent could come quickly.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Daley wants to inspire LGBT youth

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert