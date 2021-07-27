Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Oliver Martin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
* * *
Oliver Martin
6-1, 200 • Junior • Wide receiver
Offseason performance testing confirmed what Nebraska players and coaches knew last fall — that Martin is among the best athletes on the team.
The well-traveled former four-star prospect who has suited up for Michigan and Iowa is the Huskers’ No. 1 vertical jumper (40 inches) and one of their most explosive players overall.
He started the final four games of 2020 and returned punts after gaining eligibility in November.
Martin, a walk-on last year, is as smooth as he is versatile within an overhauled position group starving for consistent production. His ascent could come quickly.