Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Travis Vokolek

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
14. Travis Vokolek
6-7, 260 • Senior • Tight end
One of the top NFL prospects on the team, Vokolek is one of the nation’s best blocking tight ends already.
Now, with Austin Allen moving on to the NFL, Vokolek will get a chance to surpass his best season as a pass-catcher — which happened at Rutgers in 2018 — with a sixth year of eligibility.
Vokolek makes for a big target, and he’s no fun to tackle once he gets rolling.
He has as big of a catch radius as Allen did, too.
Given how much new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple likes to use his tight ends, Vokolek has a chance to match Allen’s 38 catches from last season.
Staying healthy — a challenge in 2021 — is key.
