Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Devin Drew

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

15. Devin Drew

6-3, 280 • Senior • Defensive tackle

The Texas Tech transfer has yet to arrive on campus; he will do so after he graduates from his former school where, over the last two seasons, he logged 55 tackles.

Drew was better against the run than the pass — Tech’s style of defense made it hard for any Red Raider lineman to reach the quarterback — but Drew could be a good cog in a defensive line rotation.

Nebraska’s defensive front needs every big body it can get, given the departures of Ben Stille, Casey Rogers, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.