Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Devin Drew

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
15. Devin Drew
6-3, 280 • Senior • Defensive tackle
The Texas Tech transfer has yet to arrive on campus; he will do so after he graduates from his former school where, over the last two seasons, he logged 55 tackles.
Drew was better against the run than the pass — Tech’s style of defense made it hard for any Red Raider lineman to reach the quarterback — but Drew could be a good cog in a defensive line rotation.
Nebraska’s defensive front needs every big body it can get, given the departures of Ben Stille, Casey Rogers, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.
Of those four, Drew is closest to the smaller, quicker Thomas.
