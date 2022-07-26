 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Devin Drew

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

15. Devin Drew

Devin Drew

At Texas Tech, Devin Drew was better against the run than the pass, but he could be a good cog in Nebraska's defensive line rotation.

6-3, 280 • Senior • Defensive tackle

The Texas Tech transfer has yet to arrive on campus; he will do so after he graduates from his former school where, over the last two seasons, he logged 55 tackles.

Drew was better against the run than the pass — Tech’s style of defense made it hard for any Red Raider lineman to reach the quarterback — but Drew could be a good cog in a defensive line rotation.

Nebraska’s defensive front needs every big body it can get, given the departures of Ben Stille, Casey Rogers, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.

Of those four, Drew is closest to the smaller, quicker Thomas.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert