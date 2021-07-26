 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Omar Manning
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Omar Manning

Omar Manning

Omar Manning hopes to become the go-to receiver Nebraska needs.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 15 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights receiver Omar Manning.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Omar Manning

6-4, 225 • Junior • Wide receiver

The anticipated breakout never happened in 2020 for the ballyhooed junior college transfer, who appeared in just one game and made no catches. But were expectations simply premature?

The wideout appeared fully healthy in the spring, flashing separating speed and a considerable catch radius over and over. He’s also every bit of his listed height and weight, giving Nebraska a physical presence at receiver it hasn’t had in years.

If he can stay on the field, Manning has the ability to not only make plays but also free up others to do the same.

