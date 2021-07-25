 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Damion Daniels
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Damion Daniels

Damion Daniels.

Damion Daniels is entering his fifth season with Nebraska and recorded a career-best 20 tackles last year.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 16 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights defensive lineman Damion Daniels.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Damion Daniels

6-3, 335 • Junior • Defensive lineman

As deep as Nebraska is along its defensive front, Daniels is one of the few Huskers who fits the mold of a prototypical space-eating, gaps-clogging nose tackle.

Now entering his fifth college season with NU, Daniels can draw upon the experience of his career-best 20-tackle season as a starter in 2020.

Size, strength and know-how are assets for the gregarious Texan. The next step is developing the stamina to stay on the field for longer stretches during games.

Daniels is a defender few opposing quarterbacks or running backs want to meet up close.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

