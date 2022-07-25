 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Myles Farmer

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

16. Myles Farmer

Myles Farmer

After logging 30 tackles and an interception last season as a part-time starter, Myles Farmer is the odds-on favorite to be a leader in NU’s secondary.

6-3, 200 • Sophomore • Safety

After logging 30 tackles and an interception last season as a part-time starter, Farmer is the odds-on favorite to be a leader in NU’s secondary.

But, unlike teammate and buddy Quinton Newsome at corner, Farmer hasn’t quite been anointed by his position coach, Travis Fisher.

Farmer still has a job to win, and Fisher added so many safeties that there’s now a fierce competition for playing time in the back end.

Farmer, long and fast, can get back on a deep route just fine. Because of his size — and this is true of most long, lean safeties — he has to adjust to that smaller, quicker receiver who can turn a five-yard hitch into a 20-yard gain.

People are also reading…

Farmer, too, has to take on the fearlessness of former Husker teammate Deontai Williams in the run game.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert