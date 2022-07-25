Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Myles Farmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

16. Myles Farmer

6-3, 200 • Sophomore • Safety

After logging 30 tackles and an interception last season as a part-time starter, Farmer is the odds-on favorite to be a leader in NU’s secondary.

But, unlike teammate and buddy Quinton Newsome at corner, Farmer hasn’t quite been anointed by his position coach, Travis Fisher.

Farmer still has a job to win, and Fisher added so many safeties that there’s now a fierce competition for playing time in the back end.

Farmer, long and fast, can get back on a deep route just fine. Because of his size — and this is true of most long, lean safeties — he has to adjust to that smaller, quicker receiver who can turn a five-yard hitch into a 20-yard gain.