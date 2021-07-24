Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Bryce Benhart

6-9, 330 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive lineman

Nebraska appears to have its cornerstone at right tackle for the near future. The heralded four-star prospect from Minnesota earned full-time starting duty last year, showing flashes of blocking dominance that coaches expect to appear more consistently in the future.

Benhart isn’t yet a finished product — he’s added 35 pounds since his freshman season and is just entering his third year in the program.

But the guy who wore a “Run The Damn Ball” hat after the spring game plays with an edge that should be even more obvious as he grows into the role.

