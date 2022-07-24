 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Tommi Hill

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

17. Tommi Hill

Tommi Hill

Nebraska would love to see Tommi Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback.

6-0, 200 • Sophomore • Cornerback

Nebraska would love to see Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback.

Hill has similar size and passion for the game and, like Taylor-Britt, will be a physical, hard-to-throw-deep-on cover corner if he takes the teaching of position coach Travis Fisher.

Hill clearly has the talent, though, and we know it because Fisher has not hesitated to insert the Arizona State transfer into a battle with Braxton Clark for starting corner.

We think Hill will prevail and be the guy opposite Quinton Newsome when NU kicks off in Ireland.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert