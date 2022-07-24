Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Tommi Hill

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

17. Tommi Hill

6-0, 200 • Sophomore • Cornerback

Nebraska would love to see Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback.

Hill has similar size and passion for the game and, like Taylor-Britt, will be a physical, hard-to-throw-deep-on cover corner if he takes the teaching of position coach Travis Fisher.

Hill clearly has the talent, though, and we know it because Fisher has not hesitated to insert the Arizona State transfer into a battle with Braxton Clark for starting corner.