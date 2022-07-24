Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Tommi Hill

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
17. Tommi Hill
6-0, 200 • Sophomore • Cornerback
Nebraska would love to see Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback.
Hill has similar size and passion for the game and, like Taylor-Britt, will be a physical, hard-to-throw-deep-on cover corner if he takes the teaching of position coach Travis Fisher.
Hill clearly has the talent, though, and we know it because Fisher has not hesitated to insert the Arizona State transfer into a battle with Braxton Clark for starting corner.
We think Hill will prevail and be the guy opposite Quinton Newsome when NU kicks off in Ireland.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
No. 19 Oliver Martin
No. 18 Nouredin Nouili
No. 17 Tommi Hill
