Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Ethan Piper
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Ethan Piper

Ethan Piper

Ethan Piper started at left guard in the final seven games of last season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 18 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights offensive lineman Ethan Piper.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Ethan Piper

6-4, 300 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive lineman

Perhaps lost in the conversation about Nebraska’s youthful promise at center and both tackle spots is the reality that Piper is also trending toward being a multi-year starter on the line.

The Norfolk Catholic grad took the job at left guard and kept it for the final seven games last season. He’ll have to fight off other veteran blockers including Broc Bando, Nouredin Nouili and maybe Trent Hixson — who started every game at the position in 2019.

Piper, who has the prototypical body for an interior lineman, was the second-most penalized Husker last year (five for 29 yards).

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

