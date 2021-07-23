Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Ethan Piper

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Ethan Piper

6-4, 300 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive lineman

Perhaps lost in the conversation about Nebraska’s youthful promise at center and both tackle spots is the reality that Piper is also trending toward being a multi-year starter on the line.

The Norfolk Catholic grad took the job at left guard and kept it for the final seven games last season. He’ll have to fight off other veteran blockers including Broc Bando, Nouredin Nouili and maybe Trent Hixson — who started every game at the position in 2019.

Piper, who has the prototypical body for an interior lineman, was the second-most penalized Husker last year (five for 29 yards).

