FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Nouredin Nouili

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

18. Nouredin Nouili

Nouredin Nouili

While the NCAA suspended Nouredin Nouili for the 2022 season for a failed drug test, he still will continue to practice with the team, and he's a popular, well-liked teammate who can help behind the scenes.

6-4, 315 • Junior • Offensive guard

The NCAA suspended Nouili for the 2022 season for a failed drug test. That decision greatly affected Nebraska’s offensive line.

Once inserted into the starting lineup for the Northwestern game, Nouili was at times the top offensive lineman last season.

His absence forces the Huskers to find a starting left guard — perhaps Ethan Piper, perhaps someone else — and at least consider putting Turner Corcoran at center so Trent Hixson can move back to the spot.

Nouili will continue to practice with the team, and he’s a popular, well-liked teammate who can help behind the scenes.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

