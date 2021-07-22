 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Luke Reimer
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Luke Reimer

Luke Reimer

Luke Reimer recorded 40 tackles six games last season.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 19 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights inside linebacker Luke Reimer.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Luke Reimer

6-1, 220 • Sophomore • Inside linebacker

The Lincoln North Star grad is beyond the breakout stage after last year, when he exchanged his walk-on label for a scholarship and always seemed to be around the football (40 tackles in six games, including five starts).

What’s next?

Coaches in the spring hinted they saw pro potential in the defender, whose instincts to sniff out plays are as strong as any Blackshirt's.

He’ll be a staple of the inside ’backer rotation that will also feature Chris Kolarevic and Nick Henrich. His emergence is even more critical with Will Honas likely out after suffering a spring knee injury.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

