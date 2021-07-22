Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Luke Reimer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Luke Reimer

6-1, 220 • Sophomore • Inside linebacker

The Lincoln North Star grad is beyond the breakout stage after last year, when he exchanged his walk-on label for a scholarship and always seemed to be around the football (40 tackles in six games, including five starts).

What’s next?

Coaches in the spring hinted they saw pro potential in the defender, whose instincts to sniff out plays are as strong as any Blackshirt's.

He’ll be a staple of the inside ’backer rotation that will also feature Chris Kolarevic and Nick Henrich. His emergence is even more critical with Will Honas likely out after suffering a spring knee injury.

