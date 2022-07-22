Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Oliver Martin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

19. Oliver Martin

6-1, 200 • Senior • Wide receiver

When healthy — for all of one game in 2021 — Martin was NU’s best receiver, logging more than 100 yards in a season-opening loss to Illinois.

He’s not likely to be the top guy in 2022, but Martin can be a threat both in the slot and at outside receiver.

He appears to have a position coach in Mickey Joseph who believes in him and knows which buttons to push with a player who’s never quite found a home.

Joseph wants Martin to trust his speed and use it in running his routes.