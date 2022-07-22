Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Oliver Martin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
19. Oliver Martin
6-1, 200 • Senior • Wide receiver
When healthy — for all of one game in 2021 — Martin was NU’s best receiver, logging more than 100 yards in a season-opening loss to Illinois.
He’s not likely to be the top guy in 2022, but Martin can be a threat both in the slot and at outside receiver.
He appears to have a position coach in Mickey Joseph who believes in him and knows which buttons to push with a player who’s never quite found a home.
Joseph wants Martin to trust his speed and use it in running his routes.
If Martin stays healthy, 40 or 50 catches is not out of the question.
