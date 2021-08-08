Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Cam Taylor-Britt

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Cam Taylor-Britt

6-0, 197 • Junior • Cornerback

Scott Frost had an honest moment this summer when asked who’s the best player on the team. He said the answer was “easy” — Cam Taylor-Britt.

Athletically this is accurate. Taylor-Britt can run, jump and hit. He has a sense of timing and knows when to be in the right spot. He’s a good punt returner because he’s a natural athlete. There is another level to the game for the second-team All-Big Ten standout.

Taylor-Britt must cut down on the occasional, disastrous coverage bust — the big pass play allowed to Purdue’s David Bell last year stands out — and he can always get his hands on more passes.

Taylor-Britt has joked he doesn’t plan on coming off the field. Could he play receiver at NU? Wildcat quarterback? Taylor-Britt is here for all of it in 2021.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.