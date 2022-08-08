Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

2. Casey Thompson

6-0, 195 • Junior • Quarterback

Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

Barring injury or something unforeseen, the Texas transfer will be the guy taking the first snaps in Ireland.

Thompson has been a motivated kid since childhood, and nothing has changed there.

If given good protection and a capable run game, Thompson has shown he can lead an offense, throwing it as many times as necessary.

He’s not a big guy. Neither was Joe Ganz or Zac Taylor.

Thompson also possesses an ability elusive to recent Husker QBs — he can throw touchdowns. He threw 24 of them last season at UT, and 30 of them in 185 career attempts in Austin.

That 16.2% touchdown rate is excellent. Adrian Martinez was at ... 6.7%. To look at each in a workout, you might take Martinez. But Thompson has been far more efficient in his limited opportunities.

Has his thumb healed? Coaches say yes.