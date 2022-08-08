 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

2. Casey Thompson

Casey Thompson

Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Casey Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. Barring injury or something unforeseen, he will be the guy taking the first snaps in Ireland.

6-0, 195 • Junior • Quarterback

Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

Barring injury or something unforeseen, the Texas transfer will be the guy taking the first snaps in Ireland.

Thompson has been a motivated kid since childhood, and nothing has changed there.

If given good protection and a capable run game, Thompson has shown he can lead an offense, throwing it as many times as necessary.

He’s not a big guy. Neither was Joe Ganz or Zac Taylor.

People are also reading…

Thompson also possesses an ability elusive to recent Husker QBs — he can throw touchdowns. He threw 24 of them last season at UT, and 30 of them in 185 career attempts in Austin.

That 16.2% touchdown rate is excellent. Adrian Martinez was at ... 6.7%. To look at each in a workout, you might take Martinez. But Thompson has been far more efficient in his limited opportunities.

Has his thumb healed? Coaches say yes.

Has he bonded with new teammates? We’ll see. They like — and laud — his work ethic, his mind, but reserve total enthusiasm. That’s OK. Thompson has to prove himself at NU, and he’ll try to do so.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert