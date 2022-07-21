Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

20. Bryce Benhart

6-9, 315 • Sophomore • Offensive tackle

Two years against Big Ten defensive edge rushers counts for something, right?

Benhart has had his struggles — and NU coaches briefly benched him midway through the 2021 season — but he has the requisite size and experience to start once again at right tackle.

And given the season-long suspension of Nouredin Nouili, the dominoes move in a direction that makes Benhart’s spot in the lineup more secure.