Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
20. Bryce Benhart
6-9, 315 • Sophomore • Offensive tackle
Two years against Big Ten defensive edge rushers counts for something, right?
Benhart has had his struggles — and NU coaches briefly benched him midway through the 2021 season — but he has the requisite size and experience to start once again at right tackle.
And given the season-long suspension of Nouredin Nouili, the dominoes move in a direction that makes Benhart’s spot in the lineup more secure.
He has to get better against both speed and bull rushes, but he will not face Aidan Hutchinson and George Karlaftis in 2022. They’re both in the NFL.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
