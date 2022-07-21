 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

20. Bryce Benhart

Bryce Benhart

Bryce Benhart has had his struggles in 2021, but he has the requisite size and experience to start once again at right tackle.

6-9, 315 • Sophomore • Offensive tackle

Two years against Big Ten defensive edge rushers counts for something, right?

Benhart has had his struggles — and NU coaches briefly benched him midway through the 2021 season — but he has the requisite size and experience to start once again at right tackle.

And given the season-long suspension of Nouredin Nouili, the dominoes move in a direction that makes Benhart’s spot in the lineup more secure.

He has to get better against both speed and bull rushes, but he will not face Aidan Hutchinson and George Karlaftis in 2022. They’re both in the NFL.

sam.mckewon@owh.com

