Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Garrett Nelson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Garrett Nelson

6-3, 240 • Sophomore • Outside linebacker

One of the first examples Nebraska might give to show the transformational effect of its strength program, Nelson slid into a starting role last year and will again factor heavily into what the Blackshirts do at the second level of their defense.

Among his best assets is a relentless motor, though at times that’s gotten him beat on run-pass option plays when a receiver has leaked past him.

Nelson has the intangibles to eventually be a captain, but the Huskers would be happy this year if he paired his obvious passion with more consistently assignment-sound football as a regular contributor.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.