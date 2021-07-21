Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Garrett Nelson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Garrett Nelson
6-3, 240 • Sophomore • Outside linebacker
One of the first examples Nebraska might give to show the transformational effect of its strength program, Nelson slid into a starting role last year and will again factor heavily into what the Blackshirts do at the second level of their defense.
Among his best assets is a relentless motor, though at times that’s gotten him beat on run-pass option plays when a receiver has leaked past him.
Nelson has the intangibles to eventually be a captain, but the Huskers would be happy this year if he paired his obvious passion with more consistently assignment-sound football as a regular contributor.