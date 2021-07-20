 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Gabe Ervin
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Gabe Ervin

Gabe Ervin

While many other rushers on the Huskers' roster have clear strengths, Gabe Ervin has stood out for his all-around game.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 21 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights running back Gabe Ervin.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Gabe Ervin

6-1, 190 • Freshman • Running back

A rash of injuries at running back this spring allowed Nebraska to get a long look at Ervin — and coaches liked what they saw.

While many other rushers on the roster have clear strengths, Ervin has stood out for his all-around game.

He can catch passes and outrace defenders. He’s comfortable between the tackles. As an early enrollee, he also has a head start on learning the offense.

Ervin played at a high school football powerhouse in Georgia where his skill set wasn’t always on full display. He’s a threat to take the top job and run with it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert