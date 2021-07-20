Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Gabe Ervin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Gabe Ervin

6-1, 190 • Freshman • Running back

A rash of injuries at running back this spring allowed Nebraska to get a long look at Ervin — and coaches liked what they saw.

While many other rushers on the roster have clear strengths, Ervin has stood out for his all-around game.

He can catch passes and outrace defenders. He’s comfortable between the tackles. As an early enrollee, he also has a head start on learning the offense.

Ervin played at a high school football powerhouse in Georgia where his skill set wasn’t always on full display. He’s a threat to take the top job and run with it.

