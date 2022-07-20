Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Trent Hixson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

21. Trent Hixson

6-4, 320 • Senior • Offensive line

A long rollercoaster career for Hixson is poised to end on a high note.

The lineman has been through plenty since leaving Omaha Skutt for Lincoln as a walk-on in the 2017 class.

He earned a scholarship in 2019 and started every game at left guard that season. Then he played sporadically the last two falls, earning a pair of starts on the interior late in 2021.

Now the sixth-year vet and 23-year-old is the odds-on favorite at center, tasked with replacing a longtime starter and NFL draft pick.