 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Trent Hixson

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

21. Trent Hixson

Trent Hixson

Trent Hixson is the Huskers' odds-on favorite at center, tasked with replacing a longtime starter and NFL draft pick.

6-4, 320 • Senior • Offensive line

A long rollercoaster career for Hixson is poised to end on a high note.

The lineman has been through plenty since leaving Omaha Skutt for Lincoln as a walk-on in the 2017 class.

He earned a scholarship in 2019 and started every game at left guard that season. Then he played sporadically the last two falls, earning a pair of starts on the interior late in 2021.

Now the sixth-year vet and 23-year-old is the odds-on favorite at center, tasked with replacing a longtime starter and NFL draft pick.

People are also reading…

A dearth of options snapping the ball will make his transition a storyline to follow in the coming months.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert