Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Markese Stepp

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Markese Stepp

6-0, 235 • Sophomore • Running back

Nebraska landed Stepp out of the transfer portal last winter but an injury prevented the former USC running back from showing what he could do in spring practices.

When healthy, the bowling ball of a back is a no-nonsense, north-south runner who has thrived in short-yardage situations.

Stepp hasn’t been much of a pass catcher — he has four catches for 35 yards in 15 career games — but his bruising style is one Nebraska fans can surely appreciate.

Given how unsettled NU is at rusher, Stepp’s fall-camp showing will be crucial to a larger role in 2021.

