Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Marques Buford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

22. Marques Buford

5-11, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back

A new-look secondary is likely to feature a heavy dose of Buford, who drew rave reviews from veterans last year for his behind-the-scenes work.

Coaches like the hard-hitting defender as a safety, though he could play anywhere on the back end.

The former postgraduate prep school standout exudes leadership qualities and has already stacked experience as an every-week special teams player last year.