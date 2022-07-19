Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Marques Buford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
22. Marques Buford
5-11, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back
A new-look secondary is likely to feature a heavy dose of Buford, who drew rave reviews from veterans last year for his behind-the-scenes work.
Coaches like the hard-hitting defender as a safety, though he could play anywhere on the back end.
The former postgraduate prep school standout exudes leadership qualities and has already stacked experience as an every-week special teams player last year.
Chances are good Buford will be a downfield fixture for multiple seasons to come. As future stock goes, his is among NU’s brightest.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
