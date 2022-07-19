 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Marques Buford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

22. Marques Buford

Marques Buford

Chances are good Marques Buford will be a downfield fixture for multiple seasons to come. As future stock goes, his is among Nebraska's brightest.

5-11, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back

A new-look secondary is likely to feature a heavy dose of Buford, who drew rave reviews from veterans last year for his behind-the-scenes work.

Coaches like the hard-hitting defender as a safety, though he could play anywhere on the back end.

The former postgraduate prep school standout exudes leadership qualities and has already stacked experience as an every-week special teams player last year.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

