Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Caleb Tannor

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Caleb Tannor
6-2, 230 • Junior • Outside linebacker
Ability and opportunity have long been there for Tannor, a former four-star recruit who has played in all 32 games of his career so far.
He has just 5 1/2 sacks to show for it, though, with one turnover forced in that span.
If this is the year his production spikes, he’ll have to beat out some upward-trending teammates for the chance.
JoJo Domann is a lock to start on one edge while Pheldarius Payne and Garrett Nelson are top candidates on the other side. If everything clicks for Tannor, it could happen quickly.
