Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Chubba Purdy

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

23. Chubba Purdy

6-2, 210 • Redshirt freshman • Quarterback

One thing that has been true about Nebraska quarterbacks in recent years: Whether because of injury or ineffectiveness, the backup always gets a shot.

Is Purdy No. 2? A foot injury that limited him for most of the spring might be a reason why coaches have yet to declare Casey Thompson the starter. And Logan Smothers remains in the mix for the top understudy role, too.

The former four-star prospect and two-year Florida State backup is in position to succeed whenever opportunity comes.