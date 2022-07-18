 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Chubba Purdy

  • Updated
  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

23. Chubba Purdy

Chubba Purdy

Is Chubba Purdy Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback? An impressive spring game reminded that the Huskers have quality depth at the position this season.

6-2, 210 • Redshirt freshman • Quarterback

One thing that has been true about Nebraska quarterbacks in recent years: Whether because of injury or ineffectiveness, the backup always gets a shot.

Is Purdy No. 2? A foot injury that limited him for most of the spring might be a reason why coaches have yet to declare Casey Thompson the starter. And Logan Smothers remains in the mix for the top understudy role, too.

The former four-star prospect and two-year Florida State backup is in position to succeed whenever opportunity comes.

An impressive spring game — after which he flashed his charismatic personality in interviews — reminded that NU has quality depth at the position.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

