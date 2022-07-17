 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Isaac Gifford

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

24. Isaac Gifford

Isaac Gifford

It has been a steady rise for Isaac Gifford, who owned a role on special teams the past two years while making 11 tackles.

6-1, 200 • Sophomore • Nickel

Nebraska wants Gifford on the field. He has played in all 20 games as a Husker.

It has been a steady rise for the former Lincoln Southeast star, who owned a role on special teams the past two years while making 11 tackles.

He saw extensive time at nickelback late last fall with JoJo Domann sidelined by an injury. Those games against Wisconsin and Iowa may be a preview of Gifford’s duties as a do-everything defender who can rush the passer or drop into coverage like a safety.

Count on him featured regularly among NU’s back eight defenders.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert