Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Isaac Gifford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

24. Isaac Gifford

6-1, 200 • Sophomore • Nickel

Nebraska wants Gifford on the field. He has played in all 20 games as a Husker.

It has been a steady rise for the former Lincoln Southeast star, who owned a role on special teams the past two years while making 11 tackles.

He saw extensive time at nickelback late last fall with JoJo Domann sidelined by an injury. Those games against Wisconsin and Iowa may be a preview of Gifford’s duties as a do-everything defender who can rush the passer or drop into coverage like a safety.