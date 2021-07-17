 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Quinton Newsome
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome

Who will take over Dicaprio Bootle's old job as starting cornerback? A leading contender is Quinton Newsome.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 24 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights defensive back Quinton Newsome.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Quinton Newsome

6-2, 180 • Sophomore • Defensive back

Who will take over Dicaprio Bootle’s old job as starting cornerback?

A leading contender is Newsome, who bided his time the last two years while appearing in 18 games on special teams and in the secondary.

The Georgian has a big frame and quick hips to turn and keep pace with faster receivers on the edge, though he has yet to take on the challenge in a full-time role.

Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph are others to watch in fall camp at one of the few defensive positions with a No. 1 spot available.

