Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome



6-2, 180 • Sophomore • Defensive back

Who will take over Dicaprio Bootle’s old job as starting cornerback?

A leading contender is Newsome, who bided his time the last two years while appearing in 18 games on special teams and in the secondary.

The Georgian has a big frame and quick hips to turn and keep pace with faster receivers on the edge, though he has yet to take on the challenge in a full-time role.

Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph are others to watch in fall camp at one of the few defensive positions with a No. 1 spot available.

