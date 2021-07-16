Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Matt Sichterman

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Matt Sichterman



6-4, 315 • Junior • Offensive lineman

The longtime reserve exited spring ball as the favorite to start at right guard, though that battle may continue into fall camp with Broc Bando, Brant Banks, Nouredin Nouili and others.

One of the few remaining members of Nebraska’s ill-fated Class of 2017, Sichterman is more than ready physically to grapple in the trenches. He also has an eye for detail, both for his major in software engineering and how he fits into the Husker blocking scheme.

After years of behind-the-scenes work, the 22-year-old appears ready for a prominent role.

