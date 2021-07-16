 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Matt Sichterman
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Matt Sichterman

Matt Sichterman

Longtime reserve Matt Sichterman exited spring ball as the favorite to start at right guard, though that battle may continue into fall camp.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 25 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights offensive lineman Matt Sichterman.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Matt Sichterman

6-4, 315 • Junior • Offensive lineman

The longtime reserve exited spring ball as the favorite to start at right guard, though that battle may continue into fall camp with Broc Bando, Brant Banks, Nouredin Nouili and others.

One of the few remaining members of Nebraska’s ill-fated Class of 2017, Sichterman is more than ready physically to grapple in the trenches. He also has an eye for detail, both for his major in software engineering and how he fits into the Husker blocking scheme.

After years of behind-the-scenes work, the 22-year-old appears ready for a prominent role.

