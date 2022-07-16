 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Rahmir Johnson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

25. Rahmir Johnson

Rahmir Johnson

Rahmir Johnson may possess the best straight-line speed of any Nebraska rusher and is the most versatile as a pass catcher.

5-10, 185 • Sophomore • Running back

It seems impossible Johnson still has three years left to play with 20 games, 164 touches and eight touchdowns already to his name. But a redshirt season and the 2020 pandemic campaign make it so for the New Jersey native who is already the veteran at his position.

He may possess the best straight-line speed of any NU rusher and is the most versatile as a pass catcher.

Remember the Michigan game last year? That diverse skillset will help Johnson see the field plenty, health permitting.

Regardless of whether opponents “Fear Rahmir,” they’ll certainly need to keep track of him.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

