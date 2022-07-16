Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Rahmir Johnson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

25. Rahmir Johnson

5-10, 185 • Sophomore • Running back

It seems impossible Johnson still has three years left to play with 20 games, 164 touches and eight touchdowns already to his name. But a redshirt season and the 2020 pandemic campaign make it so for the New Jersey native who is already the veteran at his position.

He may possess the best straight-line speed of any NU rusher and is the most versatile as a pass catcher.

Remember the Michigan game last year? That diverse skillset will help Johnson see the field plenty, health permitting.