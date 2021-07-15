 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 26 Brant Banks
Brant Banks was the top backup at either tackle position last year, but with the emergence of tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart as long-term contributors, Banks will likely be more of a factor at a less-settled guard spot.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 26 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights offensive lineman Brant Banks.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Brant Banks

6-7, 305 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive lineman

Banks is a former standout basketball player, so perhaps it’s fitting he could be the sixth man of sorts for Nebraska’s offensive line.

The 2019 signee was the top backup at either tackle position last year, but with the emergence of tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart as long-term contributors, Banks will likely be more of a factor at a less-settled guard spot.

Even if Banks doesn’t earn a starting job in camp, his ability to play anywhere on the front is invaluable during a 12-game regular season.

