Husker Camp Countdown: No. 26 Broc Bando

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
26. Broc Bando
6-5, 315 • Senior • Offensive line
Broc Bando’s time has arrived.
The former Lincoln Southeast lineman has played the long game at Nebraska, appearing in 29 career contests as reserve.
Now he’s the only original scholarship player remaining from the 2017 class, electing not to transfer even as the portal became en vogue across the sport.
Bando’s reward is a likely starting job at right guard.
He’ll be 24 in October and playing for his third position coach in his sixth season as a Husker.
He’s a throwback to the days when Husker blockers developed behind the scenes and emerged as upperclassmen.
