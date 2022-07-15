 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 26 Broc Bando

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

26. Broc Bando

Broc Bando

Broc Bando has played the long game at Nebraska, appearing in 29 career contests as reserve. His reward is a likely starting job at right guard.

6-5, 315 • Senior • Offensive line

Broc Bando’s time has arrived.

The former Lincoln Southeast lineman has played the long game at Nebraska, appearing in 29 career contests as reserve.

Now he’s the only original scholarship player remaining from the 2017 class, electing not to transfer even as the portal became en vogue across the sport.

Bando’s reward is a likely starting job at right guard.

He’ll be 24 in October and playing for his third position coach in his sixth season as a Husker.

People are also reading…

He’s a throwback to the days when Husker blockers developed behind the scenes and emerged as upperclassmen.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert