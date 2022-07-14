 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 27 Braxton Clark

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

27. Braxton Clark

Braxton Clark

Braxton Clark has long bided his time as a reserve across most of his 28 career games and will push for extended action in his fifth college season.

6-4, 200 • Junior • Cornerback

An interesting factoid: Only two players from Nebraska’s 2018 class are still on the team.

One is Caleb Tannor, a longtime starter at outside linebacker. The other is Clark, a lanky cornerback who has long bided his time as a reserve across most of his 28 career games and will push for extended action in his fifth college season.

The Orlando native who turns 23 in October might have been penciled in as a starter before the Huskers brought in nine — nine! — defensive backs in the offseason including four transfers and a pair of junior college prospects.

One boundary spot is presumably taken by Quinton Newsome. The other appears wide open.

Do scheme experience and health push Clark to a new level?

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

