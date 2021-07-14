Husker Camp Countdown: No. 27 Travis Vokolek

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Travis Vokolek



6-6, 260 • Junior • Tight end

He might not come up in the passing game as often as Austin Allen, but the former Rutgers transfer will essentially be a co-No. 1 at his position ahead of a slew of younger and less-experienced options.

The big-bodied Vokolek will catch some balls — he had nine grabs for 91 yards last year — but his biggest strength has long been as a blocker.

He can essentially serve as a sixth offensive lineman to help facilitate much of what Nebraska wants to do on offense.

