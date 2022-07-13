 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 28 Brian Buschini

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

28. Brian Buschini

Brian Buschini

Brian Buschini will be a major upgrade for the Huskers if he can put Nebraska even in the same neighborhood as many of the Big Ten’s elite punters.

6-0, 215 • Sophomore • Punter

The punt game has cost Nebraska in ways both overt and subtle for years. The Huskers’ solution for the foreseeable future is Buschini.

The reigning FCS punter of the year at Montana last year showed off his leg with a variety of kicking styles, placements and distances.

His 46 yards per kick ranked third nationally at that level while his team led the country in net punting average.

Of all skills and statistics that should translate from one level of college football to the next, punting ranks near the top.

Buschini will be a major upgrade if he can put NU even in the same neighborhood as many of the Big Ten’s elite booters.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

