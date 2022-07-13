Husker Camp Countdown: No. 28 Brian Buschini

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

28. Brian Buschini

6-0, 215 • Sophomore • Punter

The punt game has cost Nebraska in ways both overt and subtle for years. The Huskers’ solution for the foreseeable future is Buschini.

The reigning FCS punter of the year at Montana last year showed off his leg with a variety of kicking styles, placements and distances.

His 46 yards per kick ranked third nationally at that level while his team led the country in net punting average.

Of all skills and statistics that should translate from one level of college football to the next, punting ranks near the top.