Husker Camp Countdown: No. 28 Zavier Betts

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Zavier Betts



6-2, 200 • Freshman • Wide receiver

The potential of the Bellevue West grad showed in flashes last year, perhaps never more than when he took a jet sweep 45 yards against Penn State and sprinted past defenders on the way to his first career touchdown.

His second season will be more about whether he’s learned the offense well enough to stay on the field for long stretches.

An in-state recruit thriving at a skill position would be a welcome development for Nebraska, which has depth at receiver for the first time under Scott Frost.

Betts has all the physical tools — top-end speed, burst, reliable hands — to quickly carve out a meaningful role.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.