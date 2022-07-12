 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 29 Kevin Williams

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

29. Kevin Williams

Depth and versatility. Kevin Williams provides both to an offensive line that may need all of it in the months to come.

6-4, 310 • Senior • Defensive lineman

The Northern Colorado transfer and Omaha North grad returns to his home state after spending most of the last five years at the FCS level as both a tackle and a guard.

He has 22 games (19 starts) of college experience. He’s been a team captain.

Even if Williams doesn’t crack Nebraska’s starting five along the O-line, his ability to play inside and outside gives the Huskers flexibility should injuries or ineffectiveness arise elsewhere.

The suspension of Nouri Nouili for the upcoming season is another reminder that Williams’ impact will probably be greater than it seems in July.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

