Husker Camp Countdown: No. 29 Pheldarius Payne

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Pheldarius Payne



6-3, 260 • Junior • Outside linebacker

On a defense crowded with familiar faces, Payne is a sneaky breakout candidate.

The star junior college lineman from Virginia had a decent debut with Nebraska, logging 21 tackles and a couple pass breakups in eight games last season. But he did it as an undersized lineman whose grasp of the defensive scheme and physical development was stunted by the pandemic.

He shifted to outside ’backer in the offseason, where his quick “get off” at the line and ability to shed blockers in tight confines could make him a solution to the Huskers’ pass-rushing woes that have endured half a decade.

