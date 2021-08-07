Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Adrian Martinez

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Adrian Martinez

6-2, 212 • Junior • Quarterback

For the first time since Martinez joined the program, he’s not No. 1 on our Camp Countdown.

The Husker defense is the better of the two units, and Martinez quarterbacks the group that still needs work.

Yes, Martinez needs work too, especially improving his downfield passing acumen and limiting turnovers as a ball carrier. But as a leader, Martinez appears to be in the best mental spot he’s ever been in.

He’s slimmed down, taken a fresh “nothing to lose” approach to his play and seems to have an open-door relationship with his coaches.

Martinez will not be pushed for the starting role. It’s his. And it’s time.

