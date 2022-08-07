Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

3. Trey Palmer

6-1, 190 • Junior • Wide receiver

Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU.

At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change.

Palmer has all the tools — height, length, elite speed, fluidity of movement — to be as good, and perhaps better than any Husker receiver has been under Scott Frost, including Stanley Morgan.

Plus, Palmer is expected to be the first decent kick/punt returner since JD Spielman left town three years ago.

Palmer’s ability to effect two phases of the game puts him high on the list.

But he’s gotta do it.

At LSU, Palmer was decent — 41 career receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns, plus two more special teams scores — while playing behind some of the best collegiate receivers in recent memory.

At Nebraska, he’s been recruited by his former coach at LSU, Mickey Joseph, to be the guy.

With so much offseason change, the addition of Palmer hasn’t received as much press as one might expect.