Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
3. Trey Palmer
6-1, 190 • Junior • Wide receiver
Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU.
At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change.
Palmer has all the tools — height, length, elite speed, fluidity of movement — to be as good, and perhaps better than any Husker receiver has been under Scott Frost, including Stanley Morgan.
Plus, Palmer is expected to be the first decent kick/punt returner since JD Spielman left town three years ago.
Palmer’s ability to effect two phases of the game puts him high on the list.
At LSU, Palmer was decent — 41 career receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns, plus two more special teams scores — while playing behind some of the best collegiate receivers in recent memory.
At Nebraska, he’s been recruited by his former coach at LSU, Mickey Joseph, to be the guy.
With so much offseason change, the addition of Palmer hasn’t received as much press as one might expect.
The talent is there. Will he make the impact?
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
No. 19 Oliver Martin
No. 18 Nouredin Nouili
No. 17 Tommi Hill
No. 16 Myles Farmer
No. 15 Devin Drew
No. 14 Travis Vokolek
No. 13 Caleb Tannor
No. 12 Ty Robinson
No. 11 Omar Manning
No. 10 Anthony Grant
No. 9 Nick Henrich
No. 8 Turner Corcoran
No. 7 Quinton Newsome
No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
No. 5 Garrett Nelson
No. 4 Luke Reimer
No. 3 Trey Palmer
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!