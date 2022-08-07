 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

3. Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer has all the tools — height, length, elite speed, fluidity of movement — to be as good, and perhaps better than any Husker receiver has been under Scott Frost, including Stanley Morgan.

6-1, 190 • Junior • Wide receiver

Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU.

At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change.

Palmer has all the tools — height, length, elite speed, fluidity of movement — to be as good, and perhaps better than any Husker receiver has been under Scott Frost, including Stanley Morgan.

Plus, Palmer is expected to be the first decent kick/punt returner since JD Spielman left town three years ago.

Palmer’s ability to effect two phases of the game puts him high on the list.

People are also reading…

But he’s gotta do it.

At LSU, Palmer was decent — 41 career receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns, plus two more special teams scores — while playing behind some of the best collegiate receivers in recent memory.

At Nebraska, he’s been recruited by his former coach at LSU, Mickey Joseph, to be the guy.

With so much offseason change, the addition of Palmer hasn’t received as much press as one might expect.

The talent is there. Will he make the impact?

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert