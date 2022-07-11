Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Stephon Wynn

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
30. Stephon Wynn
6-4, 310 • Senior • Defensive lineman
After four seasons and a national championship with Alabama, Wynn will have one year with the Huskers to show what he can do in a bigger role.
Wynn was a consensus four-star prospect out of South Carolina but mostly served as a rotational player with the Tide, seeing action in 18 games with 13 career tackles.
He’ll get the chance to log many more snaps with Nebraska, which will mostly use the transfer as a nose tackle along a front line hit hard by offseason attrition.
This isn’t a wait-and-see situation. Wynn and NU would both benefit from a smooth transition from reserve to starter.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
