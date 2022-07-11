 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Stephon Wynn

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

30. Stephon Wynn

Stephon Wynn

After four seasons and a national championship with Alabama, Stephon Wynn will have one year with the Huskers to show what he can do in a bigger role.

6-4, 310 • Senior • Defensive lineman

After four seasons and a national championship with Alabama, Wynn will have one year with the Huskers to show what he can do in a bigger role.

Wynn was a consensus four-star prospect out of South Carolina but mostly served as a rotational player with the Tide, seeing action in 18 games with 13 career tackles.

He’ll get the chance to log many more snaps with Nebraska, which will mostly use the transfer as a nose tackle along a front line hit hard by offseason attrition.

This isn’t a wait-and-see situation. Wynn and NU would both benefit from a smooth transition from reserve to starter.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

