Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Tyreke Johnson
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Tyreke Johnson

No. 30 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights defensive back Tyreke Johnson.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Tyreke Johnson

Tyreke Johnson

Tyreke Johnson

6-1, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back

The Huskers landed a former five-star recruit this summer in Johnson, a 2018 prospect who transferred from Ohio State after playing sparingly the last two years.

How he fits into the secondary remains a mystery. NU has veterans Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams starting at safety along with Cam Taylor-Britt and probably Quinton Newsome at cornerback ahead of talented, youthful backups.

Perhaps the most likely scenario for the fourth-year sophomore is he finds a niche on special teams and settles in before assuming a larger role in 2022 and beyond.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

