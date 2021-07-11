Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Tyreke Johnson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Tyreke Johnson



6-1, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back

The Huskers landed a former five-star recruit this summer in Johnson, a 2018 prospect who transferred from Ohio State after playing sparingly the last two years.

How he fits into the secondary remains a mystery. NU has veterans Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams starting at safety along with Cam Taylor-Britt and probably Quinton Newsome at cornerback ahead of talented, youthful backups.

Perhaps the most likely scenario for the fourth-year sophomore is he finds a niche on special teams and settles in before assuming a larger role in 2022 and beyond.

