Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Tyreke Johnson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Tyreke Johnson
6-1, 190 • Sophomore • Defensive back
The Huskers landed a former five-star recruit this summer in Johnson, a 2018 prospect who transferred from Ohio State after playing sparingly the last two years.
How he fits into the secondary remains a mystery. NU has veterans Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams starting at safety along with Cam Taylor-Britt and probably Quinton Newsome at cornerback ahead of talented, youthful backups.
Perhaps the most likely scenario for the fourth-year sophomore is he finds a niche on special teams and settles in before assuming a larger role in 2022 and beyond.
