FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Jaquez Yant

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

31. Jaquez Yant

This season, Jaquez Yant will have to earn his chances at a crowded position — running back. His edge? His size.

6-2, 245 • Sophomore • Running back

The official listed weight might be changing soon for Nebraska’s largest rusher. Yant said last spring he’s aiming to be closer to 230 pounds this season thanks to a healthier diet.

The way he runs — big and physical — will be much like last year when he rumbled 47 times for 294 yards and a touchdown after going from a walk-on to scholarship player.

“Yant Man” will have to earn his chances at a crowded position that includes accomplished junior college transfer Anthony Grant, veteran Rahmir Johnson, 2021 starter Gabe Ervin and multiple high-ceiling freshmen.

His edge is his size. Still.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

