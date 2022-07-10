Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Jaquez Yant

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

31. Jaquez Yant

6-2, 245 • Sophomore • Running back

The official listed weight might be changing soon for Nebraska’s largest rusher. Yant said last spring he’s aiming to be closer to 230 pounds this season thanks to a healthier diet.

The way he runs — big and physical — will be much like last year when he rumbled 47 times for 294 yards and a touchdown after going from a walk-on to scholarship player.

“Yant Man” will have to earn his chances at a crowded position that includes accomplished junior college transfer Anthony Grant, veteran Rahmir Johnson, 2021 starter Gabe Ervin and multiple high-ceiling freshmen.