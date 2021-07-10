Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Jaquez Yant

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Jaquez Yant



6-2, 225 • Freshman • Running back

Nebraska was impressed enough by Yant in the spring that it made him its sixth scholarship running back by early June.

The former three-star walk-on from Florida stands out among NU rushers as the biggest and most physical, thriving on contact between the tackles while still showing a burst in open space.

The depth chart at his position is among the most unsettled on the team between the health of transfer Markese Stepp and unproven youth everywhere else.

His bruising style as a changeup to other smaller and quicker backs should result in some carries this fall. Maybe a lot of them.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.