Husker Camp Countdown: No. 32 Connor Culp
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 32 Connor Culp

Connor Culp

After transferring to Nebraska from LSU, Connor Culp became the Big Ten kicker of the year.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 32 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights placekicker Connor Culp.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Connor Culp

5-10, 190 • Senior • Placekicker

Culp represented a major upgrade at a position of need for Nebraska in 2020, earning Big Ten kicker of the year honors a year after Husker field goals and extra points were anything but automatic.

The graduate transfer from LSU is back for one more season coming off a stellar debut with the Huskers, making 13 of 15 field goals and all 20 PATs.

Culp also sent 12 of 40 kickoff attempts for touchbacks — mostly dropping lofty “sky right” kicks near an opponent’s 15-yard-line along the sidelines — though Nebraska will likely turn to a different specialist for that role moving forward.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

