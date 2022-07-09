 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 32 Nash Hutmacher

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

32. Nash Hutmacher

Nash Hutmacher

Physical ability isn’t in doubt for Nash Hutmacher, already one of the team’s best weightlifters and a former nationally ranked prep wrestler. If the football technique follows, so will production for a high-ceiling prospect.

6-4, 325 • Sophomore • Defensive line

Is now the time for the Polar Bear?

The answer a few months ago was a clear yes, by necessity, before Nebraska added three defensive linemen transfers headlined by pass rusher extraordinaire Ochaun Mathis.

But Hutmacher’s potential — and Nebraska’s need — is in the interior as a space-eating defender against the run.

He’ll battle with the likes of Ty Robinson, Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew for snaps.

Physical ability isn’t in doubt for Hutmacher, already one of the team’s best weightlifters and a former nationally ranked prep wrestler.

If the football technique follows, so will production for a high-ceiling prospect with 12 games and no tackles to his name.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

