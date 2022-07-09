Husker Camp Countdown: No. 32 Nash Hutmacher

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

32. Nash Hutmacher

6-4, 325 • Sophomore • Defensive line

Is now the time for the Polar Bear?

The answer a few months ago was a clear yes, by necessity, before Nebraska added three defensive linemen transfers headlined by pass rusher extraordinaire Ochaun Mathis.

But Hutmacher’s potential — and Nebraska’s need — is in the interior as a space-eating defender against the run.

He’ll battle with the likes of Ty Robinson, Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew for snaps.

Physical ability isn’t in doubt for Hutmacher, already one of the team’s best weightlifters and a former nationally ranked prep wrestler.