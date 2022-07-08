Husker Camp Countdown: No. 33 Chris Kolarevic

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

33. Chris Kolarevic

6-1, 230 • Senior • Inside linebacker/nickel

Kolarevic will be a rotational regular on defense. The question is where.

The former Northern Iowa transfer debuted at Nebraska last season at inside linebacker behind starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, where he made 27 tackles in 12 games.

He began working at nickel in the offseason and could be a successor at JoJo Domann’s former position along with Isaac Gifford and others.

The unknown with Kolarevic in the spring was whether he could consistently stay with speedy receivers in coverage.