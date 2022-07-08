 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 33 Chris Kolarevic

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

33. Chris Kolarevic

Chris Kolarevic

Inside linebacker or nickel? Chris Kolarevic will be a rotational regular on Nebraska's defense. The question is where.

6-1, 230 • Senior • Inside linebacker/nickel 

Kolarevic will be a rotational regular on defense. The question is where.

The former Northern Iowa transfer debuted at Nebraska last season at inside linebacker behind starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, where he made 27 tackles in 12 games.

He began working at nickel in the offseason and could be a successor at JoJo Domann’s former position along with Isaac Gifford and others.

The unknown with Kolarevic in the spring was whether he could consistently stay with speedy receivers in coverage.

Experience — he’ll be 23 years old this season — and a history of being doubted as a former FCS recruit suggest he will make the most of his chances.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert