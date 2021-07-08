 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 33 Logan Smothers
Logan Smothers

Logan Smothers, a second-year freshman from Alabama, will compete with true freshman Heinrich Haarberg to be Adrian Martinez's backup.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 33 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights quarterback Logan Smothers.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Logan Smothers

6-2, 190 • Freshman • Quarterback

If Adrian Martinez misses time with an injury for a fourth straight season, Nebraska’s presumptive No. 2 is the second-year QB from Alabama.

Smothers learned behind the scenes all of last year and has spent the offseason retooling his throwing motion, which was clearly a work in progress during open spring practices and the Red-White game. Coaches have praised his knowledge of the offense and sprinting speed that’s among the best on the team.

Whether he can win the backup job over true freshman Heinrich Haarberg will be a storyline to follow in camp.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

