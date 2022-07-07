Husker Camp Countdown: No. 34 Alante Brown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

34. Alante Brown

5-10, 185 • Sophomore • Wide receiver

Brown has been on the field more than it may seem — 18 career games in his first two college seasons.

Nebraska has long liked his versatility dating back to his high school days playing quarterback in Chicago and has used him primarily on special teams in Lincoln. Maybe more field time at receiver — where he caught three passes for 30 yards last season — is his next step.

That proposition won’t be easy, not with multiple new transfers and a crop of freshmen recruited by new position coach Mickey Joseph.