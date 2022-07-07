 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 34 Alante Brown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

34. Alante Brown

Alante Brown

Nebraska has long liked Alante Brown's versatility and has used him primarily on special teams in Lincoln. Maybe more field time at receiver is his next step.

5-10, 185 • Sophomore • Wide receiver 

Brown has been on the field more than it may seem — 18 career games in his first two college seasons.

Nebraska has long liked his versatility dating back to his high school days playing quarterback in Chicago and has used him primarily on special teams in Lincoln. Maybe more field time at receiver — where he caught three passes for 30 yards last season — is his next step.

That proposition won’t be easy, not with multiple new transfers and a crop of freshmen recruited by new position coach Mickey Joseph.

Still, expect the former coveted three-star prospect to find a role. He won’t be stuck on more career tackles (1) than touchdowns (0) for long.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

