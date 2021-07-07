Husker Camp Countdown: No. 34 Deontre Thomas

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Deontre Thomas
6-3, 295 • Junior • Defensive line
Maybe this is when it all comes together for Thomas.
A fifth-year defender who was recruited to a 4-3 scheme, he had large chunks of his 2018 and 2020 seasons stolen by injuries.
Once undersized, he’s grown into his frame and was productive on the edge of NU’s three-man fronts in 2019.
Thomas probably won’t start for the Huskers, but he will be a key part of a line rotation that regularly cycles between six and eight big men. Health just needs to cooperate.
Our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's 50 most important players
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.