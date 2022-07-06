Husker Camp Countdown: No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
35. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
6-0, 185 • Junior • Wide receiver
Of all the transfers Nebraska added in the offseason, Garcia-Castaneda might not be the first — or even sixth or seventh — that comes to mind.
He’s still a relative unknown even by newcomer standards after spending much of the spring recovering from a hamstring injury. Still, the speedster has a reputation for making plays.
He caught 37 balls for 578 yards and four touchdowns last season at New Mexico State. He starred at Saddleback College in Arizona in 2019 to the tune of 56 catches for 953 yards and 13 scores.
Maybe Garcia-Castaneda takes the Samori Touré route through Nebraska from small program to NFL prospect.
Job No. 1 is to earn a role within a receiver position deep with potential but short on track record wearing red.
