Husker Camp Countdown: No. 35 Levi Falck

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Levi Falck



6-2, 205 • Senior • Receiver

Nebraska will have more depth at receiver than last year, when Falck arrived as a walk-on transfer from South Dakota and finished among the team leaders in catches (13) and receiving yards (122).

What Falck lacks in blazing speed and elite athleticism he makes up for in experience. He was often on the field because of how well he grasped the overall offense, from routes to blocking assignments.

The sixth-year veteran has quickly become a leader at a position with lots of recent turnover and will make an impact regardless of how many snaps he plays.

