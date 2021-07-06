 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 35 Levi Falck
FOOTBALL

Levi Falck

Levi Falck was among the team leaders last season with 13 catches for 122 receiving yards.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Levi Falck

6-2, 205 • Senior • Receiver

Nebraska will have more depth at receiver than last year, when Falck arrived as a walk-on transfer from South Dakota and finished among the team leaders in catches (13) and receiving yards (122).

What Falck lacks in blazing speed and elite athleticism he makes up for in experience. He was often on the field because of how well he grasped the overall offense, from routes to blocking assignments.

The sixth-year veteran has quickly become a leader at a position with lots of recent turnover and will make an impact regardless of how many snaps he plays.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

