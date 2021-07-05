 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 36 Myles Farmer
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 36 Myles Farmer

No. 36 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights safety Myles Farmer.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Myles Farmer

6-3, 205 • Freshman • Safety

Those two interceptions at Northwestern loom large in our memory, don’t they?

Farmer’s quick growth at safety put him in line to challenge Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams for more playing time. Then Farmer got hurt before the Purdue game and missed the rest of the season.

He’s back now. So are Dismuke and Williams. It’ll make things hard for Farmer to get too much playing time outside of special teams.

But he’s next, so to speak, and there’s a lot to like about his game.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

